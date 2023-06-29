Celebrity chef Tom Kitchin has described being “truly proud” after his Edinburgh gastropub was crowned the East of Scotland Pub and Bar of the Year at a prestigious national awards ceremony.

The Scan & Scallie, on Comely Bank Road, was celebrated at the National Pub & Bar Awards Grand Final, where over 94 bars and pubs from across the UK sought to compete to be crowned regional winners at a special ceremony in London.

The accolade was a fitting tribute to the Stockbridge venue that celebrates 10 years on the city’s culinary scene this year, having been opened by Michelin chef Tom and his wife Michaela, and the team behind Kitchin Group, in 2013.

The Scan & Scallie, on Comely Bank Road in Edinburgh, was crowned ‘Pub and Bar of the Year' for South East Scotland at the 2023 National Pub & Bar Awards

The independent, family-run gastropub was recognised by the judges for its commitment to seasonality, continuous menu innovation, service standards, sustainability and design, as well as its approach to team training, support and engagement.

Commenting on the award, Tom Kitchin said: “We’re truly proud of what we’re created at The Scran & Scallie. What a fun 10 years it has been. We have been on an incredible journey and are so thankful to our community – our talented team, some of whom have been with the business since day one, our wonderful loyal guests and friends of the pub, and indeed our unbelievable suppliers who bring us incredible, fresh Scottish produce every day.

“It’s an honour that after 10 years, The Scran & Scallie is still celebrated as one of the best pubs in the country. We are truly grateful to the Pub and Bar Awards team for the support and recognition.”

Nestled within the popular Edinburgh neighbourhood of Stockbridge, The Scran & Scallie presents exceptional pub classics, with a fresh, modern twist. Seasonal menus showcase great Scottish food – or ‘scran’ – with ingredients sourced from the very best local Scottish suppliers.

A well-established family friendly and dog friendly venue, The Scran & Scallie has become one of Scotland’s leading dining destinations, attracting the local community as well as diners from across the globe, all seeking out honest Scottish cooking served in a truly relaxed setting.