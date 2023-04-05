An Edinburgh gastropub and its sister venue in East Lothian have been recognised in a national pub awards. The Scran & Scallie was named City of Edinburgh pub and bar of the year and The Bonnie Badger named the best East Lothian pub of the year by the National Pub and Bar Awards 2023.

Reacting to the news, chef owner Tom Kitchin said: “We’re very proud of what we’ve created at The Scran & Scallie and at The Bonnie Badger and are grateful of the recognition from The National Pub & Bar Awards. In both venues, we’ve worked hard to build an incredible community that includes our talented team, a collective of outstanding Scottish suppliers and loyal guests from near and far. We’ve also made great friends and neighbours from all around Edinburgh and East Lothian.

“We never sit still, and we are constantly looking at ways we can improve the dining experiences for our team, our suppliers and our guests. We look forward to continuing our passion for offering guests a destination where they can enjoy great food with their family and friends, with a warm welcome every time.”

The Scran and Scallie in Edinburgh and Bonnie Badger in East Lothian have been named in the National Pub & Bar of the Year Awards

The venues, both run by the Kitchin Group, were recognised for their “commitment to seasonality, menu innovation, service standards, sustainability and design, as well as their approach to team training, support and engagement”. It comes as The Scran & Scallie, in Comely Bank Road, Stockbridge, celebrates 10 years on the city’s culinary scene – having been opened by Tom and Michaela Kitchin in 2013. Meanwhile, the Bonnie Badger in Gullane’s Main Street will mark half a decade this December.