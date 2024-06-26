Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollywood star Henry Winkler delighted staff and customers at an Edinburgh restaurant when he popped in for a bite to eat.

The 78-year-old actor, known the world over for playing Fonzie in cult TV comedy series Happy Days, visited The Kitchin in Leith on Monday afternoon.

Winkler, who has also starred in films like Night Shift and Scream and played Barry Zuckerkorn in Arrested Development, was in town to promote his new book, Being Henry, at the Assembly Rooms.

Chef Tom Kitchin took to social media to share the news of Winkler's visit. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “Monday, Tuesday, Happy Days…the team at The Kitchin had the pleasure of welcoming the great legend ⁦@hwinkler4real Fonz to the restaurant today. We wish you all the very best with your book tour Henry...”

The Kitchin, an award-winning fine dining restaurant at Commercial Quay in Leith, has always been something of a celebrity hot spot.

Last year, the stars of Amazon Prime thriller The Rig dropped in for a meal, Cast members including Line of Duty’s Martin Compston, Games of Thrones actor Iain Glen, and Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire happily posed for a photograph with Michelin-starred chef Kitchin.

Sharing a photo of the stars on X, chef Kitchin wrote: “Very cool to have some of the stars and directors of The Rig series dining with us in Leith last night. Great seeing you at The Kitchin guys, thanks a lot for visiting. Best of luck to you all #mrmartincompston #EmilyHampshire #iainglen Can’t wait to catch it!”

