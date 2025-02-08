That year was notable for many things – and particularly so for the Port of Leith, which was put back on the map thanks to the release of The Proclaimers’ second album. With now classic tracks such as I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) and Letter From America, Sunshine on Leith propelled twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid to international stardom.
1. 15 fantastic old Edinburgh photos from 1988
Scroll through ojt gallery for a nostalgic journey back to 1988. Photo: Third Party
2. Hearts v Hibs 1988
Hibs' Gordon Rae (no 5) argues but the referee sends him off during the Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh derby football match at Tynecastle in November 1988. Final score 1-1 draw. Photo: Hamish Campbell
3. Globetrotter fish and chip shop
Owner Alfred de Angelis outside the iconic Globetrotter fish and chip shop in Bruntsfield Edinburgh, December 1988. Photo: George Smith
4. Vandals sleigh Santa's ride
Vandals damaged Santa Claus's sleigh by pushing it down the steps in Princes Street gardens Edinburgh in December 1988. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood