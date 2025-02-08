Edinburgh retro 80s: 15 fantastic old Edinburgh photos to bring back memories of 1988

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 8th Feb 2025, 04:00 BST
Here, we’re looking back in Edinburgh as it was in 1988 – to see just how much the city has changed since then.

That year was notable for many things – and particularly so for the Port of Leith, which was put back on the map thanks to the release of The Proclaimers’ second album. With now classic tracks such as I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) and Letter From America, Sunshine on Leith propelled twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid to international stardom.

Have a look through our picture gallery and journey back to 1988.

Scroll through ojt gallery for a nostalgic journey back to 1988.

1. 15 fantastic old Edinburgh photos from 1988

Scroll through ojt gallery for a nostalgic journey back to 1988. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Hibs' Gordon Rae (no 5) argues but the referee sends him off during the Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh derby football match at Tynecastle in November 1988. Final score 1-1 draw.

2. Hearts v Hibs 1988

Hibs' Gordon Rae (no 5) argues but the referee sends him off during the Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh derby football match at Tynecastle in November 1988. Final score 1-1 draw. Photo: Hamish Campbell

Photo Sales
Owner Alfred de Angelis outside the iconic Globetrotter fish and chip shop in Bruntsfield Edinburgh, December 1988.

3. Globetrotter fish and chip shop

Owner Alfred de Angelis outside the iconic Globetrotter fish and chip shop in Bruntsfield Edinburgh, December 1988. Photo: George Smith

Photo Sales
Vandals damaged Santa Claus's sleigh by pushing it down the steps in Princes Street gardens Edinburgh in December 1988.

4. Vandals sleigh Santa's ride

Vandals damaged Santa Claus's sleigh by pushing it down the steps in Princes Street gardens Edinburgh in December 1988. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice