A masked thief made off with a bike after threatening a man in an Edinburgh underpass.

The 33-year-old man was walking through the Telfer Subway underpass near Fountainbridge at around 5.25pm on Friday, February 14, when he was approached by a man who threatened him and stole his bike.

The suspect is described as being in his early 20s and around 5ft 10in. He is of average build and was wearing a grey or blue coloured tracksuit with grey and white coloured footwear. Police said he had his hood up and was concealing his face with a black face covering. He was also carrying a grey shoulder bag.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Friday, February 14, in the Telfer Subway underpass near Fountainbridge | Google Maps

The man then cycled over the Western Approach Road towards Dalry. The stolen bike is a yellow, Canyon Speedmax CF8, with all black wheels. Officers are continuing to review relevant CCTV images from in and around the area for any additional details.

Detective Constable Lindsay Johnston said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the theft to think back and consider if they saw anything suspicious or perhaps saw the suspect on the bike. I would also ask anyone with dash-cam equipment to check their images as they could have captured footage with could assist us in identifying the suspect.”

​Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2667 of 14 February, 2025. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give your information anonymously.