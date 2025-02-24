A number of football supporters have been arrested following Hibernian's trip to St Johnstone last month.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine men have been charged with breach of the peace offences after alleged disorder involving both set of fans before and after the New Year's Scottish Premiership clash on January 2, 2025.

The arrests come following a police investigation into incidents that allegedly took place in Strathtay Road and Long Causeway in Perth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All nine men were released on an undertaking and appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday, 21 February, 2025.

Inspector Stephen Gray said: “Any disorder before, during or after a football match is unacceptable.

“Officers work hard to create a safe environment not just at football matches but also before and after the event. These arrests send a strong message that we will not tolerate football related disorder in any form.”

Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox. Click here to sign up.