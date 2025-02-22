Police in Midlothian have launched an investigation following a house break-in and car theft in Penicuik.

The incident happened between 10pm on Wednesday, February 12 and 7.30am on Thursday, February 13 at a property in Trelawney Terrace. A blue Volkswagen Golf estate with the registration KM66 CMO was stolen.

A blue Volkswagen car with registration KM66 CMO was stolen from a MIdlothian property in Trelawney Terrace, Penicuik | Google Maps

Detective Constable Jamie Donaldson said: “Enquiries are ongoing following the incident and we are now appealing for any assistance from the public.

“If you were in the Trelawney Terrace area between the relevant times and noticed anything suspicious or have any information or personal footage that may assist our investigation, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0576 of Thursday, 13 February, 2025.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.”