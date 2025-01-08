Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers are appealing to Edinburgh residents for information after a campervan was recovered in the west of the city.

The stolen van, a grey Volkswagen T6 Transporter, was taken from outside a property on Arthurs Way in Haddington between 11.30pm and 11.55pm on Monday, January 6.

The van, with registration number WX66 VVP, was later spotted on Lindsay Road in Edinburgh shortly after midnight on Tuesday, January 7, before it was recovered on Goldcrest Place on Wednesday morning.

Detective Constable Jamie Donaldson said: "We are grateful for the assistance we've received so far but are still keen to hear from anyone who could have information that could help with our enquiries.

"In particular, we're asking residents in the Goldcrest Place area to review any dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage they might have for anything unusual or suspicious. We'd also like to hear from anyone else in the Edinburgh or Haddington areas who may have relevant footage or information that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1607 of 7 January, 2025. Details can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.