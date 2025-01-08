Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh man ‘who poses an extreme danger to women’ has been jailed for 12 years following a campaign of violent, sexual and domestic abuse.

Scott Wilson was found guilty of seven charges, including rape, on November 6 following a trial at the High Court in Livingston.

The 33-year-old chef targeted a woman over the course of several years, subjecting her to violent and sexual abuse and made threats to harm her family.

Scott Wilson was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston on January 8 | Johnston Press

Wilson was given a 16-year extended sentence with the custodial part set at 12 years and his name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely. A non-harassment order, banning Wilson from contacting or attempting to contact the victim, was also granted for an indefinite period.

The court heard how the abuse initially began with Wilson calling the victim names, sending her abusive messages and acting in an aggressive manner towards her. But the accused soon turned violent, including repeatedly striking the woman on the head while uttering threats to harm her and her family.

On one occasion, Wilson forced his way into a bathroom while armed with a knife and held the victim there against her will. He then subjected her to a sustained and violent assault, causing her severe injuries.

Wilson was found guilty of committing multiple violent sexual offences, including raping the victim while she was asleep and unable to consent. The ‘violent individual’ was also convicted for being in possession of the Class A drug cocaine on a number of occasions between July 2018 and June 2023.

Katrina Parkes, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: "Scott Wilson is a violent and predatory individual who poses an extreme danger to women. This type of offending has no place in Scotland and the victim should be commended for her bravery, which has resulted in this prosecution and conviction.

"We recognise that going to court can be traumatic and therefore special measures may be put in place to make the process easier, including the use of pre-recorded evidence.

“I would urge anyone affected by abuse of this kind not to suffer in silence but to report it. You will be listened to and supported as we seek to secure justice using all the tools at our disposal."

Police Scotland Detective Constable Thomas Bridge added: “Wilson is a violent individual who showed no remorse for his abusive actions. I would like to commend the victim for her strength in coming forward to report these crimes. The information was essential in helping us build the case against him, and I hope this outcome provides her with some sense of closure.

“Crimes like these will not be tolerated and Police Scotland takes all reports of this nature extremely seriously and they are fully investigated by specialist officers. I would encourage anyone who wishes to report a crime of a sexual and abusive nature to get in touch, no matter the length of time that has passed.”