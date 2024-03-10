Edinburgh and Lothians postcodes with highest number of sex offenders in March 2024 - check your area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New figures released by Police Scotland have revealed the number of sex offenders living in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The latest data shows there are 692 registered sex offenders (RSO) living across the community as of March 2024.

While the alarming number will be alarming to many people, police have reassured the public that robust measures are in place to manage risk and reoffending rates remain “very low”.

The data reveals the latest figures by council area and postcode.

The joint-highest number of RSOs can be found in EH54, with 44 in West Lothian areas including Livingston, Uphall and Broxburn. EH14, covering areas including Slateford, Balerno, Longstone, Currie and Wester Hailes, also has 44.

EH48, which covers Bathgate, Armadale, Blackridge, Torphichen and Westfield, has 39, EH6, which covers Leith as well as Newhaven, has 40, and EH7, which includes Restalrig and Craigentinny, has 35.

EH17, including Gilmerton, Mortonhall and Moredun, has 22, and EH16, which covers Craigmillar and Niddrie, has 39 registered sex offenders.

EH11, covering areas such as Dalry, Stenhouse and Gorgie has 41, while EH3, which includes Inverleith, Warriston, Tollcross and Fountainbridge, has 20.

EH21, which includes Musselburgh, Wallyford, Inveresk, Whitecraig, Newcraighall, Monktonhall and Old Craighall, has 25, while EH22, which covers Dalkeith, Newtongrange, Mayfield, Danderhall and Easthouses, has 27.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said they are “working with our MAPPA (Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements) partners to manage registered sex offenders (RSOs) across all of Scotland's communities.

“Every single offender is assessed and managed in line with the risk they present. Sexual re-offending rates of RSOs remain very low.

“While we can never completely eliminate risk, Police Scotland and MAPPA partners use robust risk assessment processes, and a range of investigative tools including the latest technologies, to manage RSOs, mitigate risk and to protect the public."

The EH postcode area, also known as the Edinburgh postcode area, is a group of 54 postcode districts for post towns: Armadale, Balerno, Bathgate, Bo'ness, Bonnyrigg, Broxburn, Currie, Dalkeith, Dunbar, East Linton, Edinburgh, Gorebridge, Gullane, Haddington, Heriot, Humbie, Innerleithen, Juniper Green, Kirkliston, Kirknewton, Lasswade, Linlithgow, Livingston, Loanhead, Longniddry, Musselburgh, Newbridge, North Berwick, Pathhead, Peebles, Penicuik, Prestonpans, Rosewell, Roslin, South Queensferry, Tranent, Walkerburn, West Calder and West Linton.