The 20 best pubs in West Lothian, Midlothian and East Lothian, according to the Good Beer Guide 2024

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 9th Mar 2024, 16:57 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide – and it includes 20 pubs across the Lothians.

The annual guide, which features a foreword by Iron Maiden legend Bruce Dickinson, surveys 4,500 of the finest boozers across the UK and is the definitive beer drinker’s guide.

To order The Good Beer Guide 2024 visit camra.org.uk/the-good-beer-guide-2024/

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 20 pubs in the Lothians which were championed in the latest guide.

1. 20 of the best pubs across the Lothians

Take a look through our gallery to see 20 of the best pubs across the Lothians, according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024 Photo: Third Party

1a High Street, Linlithgow EH49 7AB

2. Platform 3 - Linlithgow

1a High Street, Linlithgow EH49 7AB Photo: Third Party

8 High Street, Belhaven, Dunbar EH42 1NP

3. The Brig & Barrel - Bellhaven, Dunbar

8 High Street, Belhaven, Dunbar EH42 1NP Photo: Third Party

604 Lanark Road, Juniper Green EH14 5EN

4. Kinleith Mill - Juniper Green

604 Lanark Road, Juniper Green EH14 5EN Photo: Third Party

