Scotland’s capital city and its surrounding areas are the home of many successful people – among them including Harry Potter author JK Rowling and chart-topping singer Lewis Capaldi.
1. Edinburgh and the Lothians richest people
2. Susn Boyle
Susan Boyle, who shot to fame singing I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, grew up in Blackburn, West Lothian. The singer is now reportedly worth an estimated £40 million. She still lives in West Lothian. Photo: Third Party
3. Anders Holch Povlsen
Anders Holch Povlsen, who bought the Jenners building on Edinburgh's Princes Street in 2017, is Scotland's biggest private landowner and owner of the Danish fashion retailer Bestseller. His personal fortune increased by £500m in 2022 to £6.5bn, according to The Sunday Times Rich List Photo: Third Party
4. JK Rowling
Harry Potter author and Edinburgh resident JK Rowling, who added £30 million to her personal fortune last year, is worth a staggering £850 million, making her the 12th richest person in Scotland. Photo: Third Party