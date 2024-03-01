News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh rich list: 10 of the richest people in Edinburgh and Lothians, from JK Rowling to Lewis Capaldi

From world famous authors to pop superstars – here we take a look at 12 of the richest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 1st Mar 2024, 15:07 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 15:52 GMT

Scotland’s capital city and its surrounding areas are the home of many successful people – among them including Harry Potter author JK Rowling and chart-topping singer Lewis Capaldi.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 10 of the richest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Susan Boyle, who shot to fame singing I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, grew up in Blackburn, West Lothian. The singer is now reportedly worth an estimated £40 million. She still lives in West Lothian.

Anders Holch Povlsen, who bought the Jenners building on Edinburgh's Princes Street in 2017, is Scotland's biggest private landowner and owner of the Danish fashion retailer Bestseller. His personal fortune increased by £500m in 2022 to £6.5bn, according to The Sunday Times Rich List

Harry Potter author and Edinburgh resident JK Rowling, who added £30 million to her personal fortune last year, is worth a staggering £850 million, making her the 12th richest person in Scotland.

