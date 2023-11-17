Edinburgh police make eight further arrests after officers petrol-bombed in Niddrie Bonfire Night disorder

Youths charged in connection with preparing petrol bombs and firing fireworks at police

Police in Edinburgh have made eight further arrests following the Bonfire Night riots in Edinburgh.

Officers say they expect to make more arrests in the coming weeks in connection with the disturbances in the Niddrie area of the city on November 5.

It follows the arrests of four people, including a 13-year-old, on Wednesday (November 15) and two arrests on November 2.

On Friday (November 17), police said two male youths, both aged 15, have been charged in connection with preparing petrol bombs and firing fireworks at police in the Niddrie area.

Six other male youths, all aged between 14 and 16, have been charged in connection with possession of fireworks and associated disorder in the Southhouse/Gracemount areas.

Work remains ongoing to establish the identities of others involved and a number of others have been identified.

Officers continue to appeal to the public to provide any information that can help with ongoing enquiries.

There is a Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) that allows members of the public to send information directly to the police that can be accessed as follows: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S38-PO1

Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal said: “The disorder seen in the capital on bonfire night was completely unacceptable and these charges show our continued commitment to identifying and tracing those involved in the incidents.