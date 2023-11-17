News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Police swoop on residential street near school as man ‘in possession of weapon’ arrested

Officers called to a report of a man believed to be in possession of a weapon
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 17th Nov 2023, 15:21 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 15:22 GMT
Police swooped on a residental Edinburgh street on Friday morning after reports of a man with a weapon nearby.

A large police presence was seen in the Pilton area of the city, at the corner of Pennywell Road and West Pilton Bank, at around 11.30am.

Officers arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Around 10.30am on Friday, police were called to a report of a man believed to be in possession of a weapon in the Pennywell Road area of Edinburgh.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Friday, 17 November, 2023, police were called to a report of a man believed to be in possession of a weapon in the Pennywell Road area of Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and a 40-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”