Officers called to a report of a man believed to be in possession of a weapon

Police swooped on a residental Edinburgh street on Friday morning after reports of a man with a weapon nearby.

A large police presence was seen in the Pilton area of the city, at the corner of Pennywell Road and West Pilton Bank, at around 11.30am.

Officers arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Around 10.30am on Friday, police were called to a report of a man believed to be in possession of a weapon in the Pennywell Road area of Edinburgh.

