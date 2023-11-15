West Lothian crime: Police launch investigation after Whitburn and Broxburn break-ins
Detectives investigating a spate of break-ins in West Lothian are now hunting two suspects who were seen fleeing the scenes.
Four homes in Whitburn and Broxburn were targeted in the early hours of Tuesday, November 14 and Wednesday, November 15. The first incident took place at around 1.40am on Tuesday when the owner of a property in East Cults Court in Whitburn was awoken by a noise. He heard the culprits leave the property and drive away.
Fifteen minutes later, a resident in the town’s Old Pit Road was woken up by his dog barking and saw two people running up the street when he looked out of the window.
The following night another two properties in Broxburn were hit. Between 2.30am and 2.50am on Wednesday, a resident on Park Terrace heard noises at his front door and discovered attempts had been made to break in. Shortly after 3am on the same night, another man at a house on Nichol Road was awoken by his dogs barking. He saw two men jumping over fences and running off in the direction of Pyothall Road.
Officers are now looking for two suspects, both of whom have been described as being of slim build and wearing dark coloured clothing and black trainers with white soles.
Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “Thankfully nothing appears to have been stolen from these properties but it is vital that we trace the two suspects involved. I am appealing for anyone in the surrounding areas, particularly those with private CCTV, to come forward with any information which could be of significance to our enquiries.
“I would also ask any motorists with dash-cams who were driving in Whitburn or Broxburn in the early hours of both mornings to please check their footage in case they have captured anything that could help with our investigation.” Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0182 for East Cults Court and incident number 0202 for Old Pitt Road, both of Tuesday, November 14. For the Broxburn incidents, quote incident number 0230 for Park Terrace and incident number 0245 for Nichol Road, both of November 15.