West Lothian crime: 75-year-old man suffers serious head injury after ‘cowardly attack’ in East Main Street, Uphall
and live on Freeview channel 276
A pensioner was rushed to hospital with a serious head injury after he was assaulted in West Lothian in what police branded a “cowardly attack”.
Detectives are investigating the incident, which saw a 75-year-old man seriously assaulted in Uphall at around 12.35am on Monday. The victim was approached by two men and a woman in East Main Street, where an altercation then took place. He was left with a serious head injury and was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston for treatment.
Detective Constable Matt Morran, of West Lothian CID, said: “This was a cowardly attack on a vulnerable member of our local community. I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or who may have private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries to get in touch.”
If you have any information that may help with ongoing enquiries, you can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0055 of Monday, November 13.