The incident happened in the early hours of the morning on Monday, November 13

A pensioner was rushed to hospital with a serious head injury after he was assaulted in West Lothian in what police branded a “cowardly attack”.

Detectives are investigating the incident, which saw a 75-year-old man seriously assaulted in Uphall at around 12.35am on Monday. The victim was approached by two men and a woman in East Main Street, where an altercation then took place. He was left with a serious head injury and was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston for treatment.

Detective Constable Matt Morran, of West Lothian CID, said: “This was a cowardly attack on a vulnerable member of our local community. I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or who may have private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries to get in touch.”