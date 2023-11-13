The former community centre caretaker used his position of trust in the local area to abuse boys as young as six.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A West Lothian man who worked as a caretaker at a Fauldhouse community centre has been jailed for child sexual abuse crimes which started in the 1970s.

A court heard that Ronald McMillan, 79, used his employment and links within the local community to target and abuse young boys both at Fauldhouse community centre and at his home. The crimes were committed between 1974 and 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday, Mr McMillan, from Fauldhouse in West Lothian, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and his name was added to the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely. Prosecutors said he was guilty of an increasingly serious catalogue of sexual abuse over three decades.

Ronald McMillan, from West Lothian, was jailed for 10 years for child sexual abuse crimes which started in the 1970s.

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Katrina Parkes said: “McMillan used his job and community links to target young boys at a place where they should have felt safe and manipulated others to visit him at home where he abused them.

“His offending affected many, who now live with the traumatic consequences of his actions. I would like to commend their bravery in coming forward, their strength has resulted in his conviction.”

Ms Parkes added: “COPFS prosecutors are committed to justice for victims of child sexual abuse, no matter how long ago the offences occurred. I urge any victims of similar crime to have confidence that time is no barrier. Please come forward, report it and seek support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a trial at Livingston High Court last month, prosecutors from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) proved that McMillan abused his victims in similar ways and terrified them with threats of violence if they told anyone. It is understood his offending escalated over time to the use of force.

McMillan was first arrested and charged on 29 October, 2021 and subsequently found guilty of lewd and libidinous practices and indecent assault at the High Court in Livingston on 16 October, 2023.

A Livingston jury heard that his victims - the youngest of whom was six when first abused - had been traumatised and experience long lasting and serious consequences.

Detective Inspector Beaumont said: “The passage of time does not make these incidents any easier to talk about and we acknowledge how difficult this has been for McMillan’s victims. Our thoughts remain with them and I hope his sentencing gives them some peace of mind. His prison sentence should also reassure our communities of how committed we are to investigating all reports of physical, emotional and sexual abuse, no matter when these crimes took place."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad