Edinburgh crime: Sandeep Sandhu jailed for 12 years for rape and sexual assault of two women
A man who raped and sexually assaulted two women in Edinburgh and West Lothian has been jailed for 12 years.Sandeep Sandhu, 35, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday after he was found guilty of five offences, including two counts of rape, at an earlier trial in October. The offences happened between December 2018 and July 2021.
Sandu was arrested and charged in January 2022 after one woman came forward to police to report his offences. A subsequent second victim was then identified and traced. Detective Inspector Jennifer Priestley said: “It is clear that these crimes have had a devastating effect on the lives of the women and I thank them for coming forward and assisting with the police investigation.
"Sandu is a selfish individual who did not believe, or admit, that his actions were criminal. Sexual offending is deplorable, and we will always deal robustly with those who commit such crimes. Police Scotland is determined to bring sexual offenders to justice. We treat all sexual crime with the utmost seriousness and encourage anyone who has been the victim of sexual offending to come forward where they will be supported by specially trained officers. You can contact officers via 101, or 999 if it is an emergency.”