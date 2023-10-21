Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are hunting cruel vandals who deliberately set fire to a pigeon loft while birds were inside.

Police and fire crews were called to the blaze near Harthill Road in Fauldhouse in the early hours of Saturday, with firefighters having worked to extinguish the blaze. Birds were inside the structure as flames engulfed it and a number died in the fire. It is believed that other birds are currently unaccounted for.

