West Lothian crime: Police investigating pigeon loft fire in Fauldhouse which killed birds

Police are treating the incident as wilful fire raising.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 21st Oct 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 17:20 BST
Police are hunting cruel vandals who deliberately set fire to a pigeon loft while birds were inside.

Police and fire crews were called to the blaze near Harthill Road in Fauldhouse in the early hours of Saturday, with firefighters having worked to extinguish the blaze. Birds were inside the structure as flames engulfed it and a number died in the fire. It is believed that other birds are currently unaccounted for.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “This happened early this morning and we would appeal to anyone who has any information surrounding the fire to come forward and speak to police.” Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0925 of October 21.