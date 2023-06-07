News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies

West Lothian crime: Police investigating after white Peugeot set on fire in Fauldhouse

Police say the vehicle was ‘deliberately set on fire’
By Neil Johnstone
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST

An investigation has been launched in West Lothian after a vehicle was deliberately set on fire in the Harthill Road area of Fauldhouse.

The incident happened around 1am on Wednesday, June 7, when a white Peugeot van was found ablaze. Police are urging anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage in proximity to the incident to get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police Scotland advised the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured in the incident. Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank said: “It is fortunate that no one was hurt and that the fire did not spread further.” Mr Bowerbank added: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV footage that could assist us with our investigation to contact us.”

Police say the vehicle was 'deliberately' set on fire in the Harthill Road in Fauldhouse on Wednesday June 7Police say the vehicle was 'deliberately' set on fire in the Harthill Road in Fauldhouse on Wednesday June 7
Police say the vehicle was 'deliberately' set on fire in the Harthill Road in Fauldhouse on Wednesday June 7
Most Popular

If you can assist officers please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0137 of Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.