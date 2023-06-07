West Lothian crime: Police investigating after white Peugeot set on fire in Fauldhouse
An investigation has been launched in West Lothian after a vehicle was deliberately set on fire in the Harthill Road area of Fauldhouse.
The incident happened around 1am on Wednesday, June 7, when a white Peugeot van was found ablaze. Police are urging anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage in proximity to the incident to get in touch.
Police Scotland advised the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured in the incident. Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank said: “It is fortunate that no one was hurt and that the fire did not spread further.” Mr Bowerbank added: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV footage that could assist us with our investigation to contact us.”
If you can assist officers please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0137 of Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.