The incident happened around 1am on Wednesday, June 7, when a white Peugeot van was found ablaze. Police are urging anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage in proximity to the incident to get in touch.

Police Scotland advised the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured in the incident. Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank said: “It is fortunate that no one was hurt and that the fire did not spread further.” Mr Bowerbank added: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV footage that could assist us with our investigation to contact us.”