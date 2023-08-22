Traffic was diverted as fire crews tackled the blaze on Leith Walk

Two people were rushed to hospital after a large fire broke out in an Edinburgh flat on Monday night.

Pictures showed a building on Leith Walk covered in smoke after the alarm was raised shortly after 9pm.

Traffic was diverted as fire crews tackled the blaze.

Emergency crews rushed to Leith Walk in Edinburgh on Monday evening (August 21) after a fire broke out within a building shortly after 9pm.

The two casualties were transported to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where their condition is not currently known.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.06pm on Monday, 21 August to reports of a dwelling fire on Leith Walk, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a fire on the top floor of a four-storey dwelling.

“Two casualties were within the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews left at 10.14pm after ensuring the area had been made safe."

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a fire in the Leith Walk area, Edinburgh, around 9.30pm on Monday, 21 August, 2023, however this is not one where officers attended, and the incident was being dealt with by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

Edinburgh Trams posted on their Twitter account: “Due to a road closure on Leith Walk trams are currently operating between the Airport and Balfour St”.