Edinburgh fire: Firefighters battle to bring huge fire at flat in South Bridge under control

Traffic was diverted as six fire crews tackled city centre blaze
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 19:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 09:28 BST

Firefighters battled a fire in an Edinburgh city centre flat on Saturday evening.

Pictures showed a first-floor flat on South Bridge covered in smoke just before 6.30pm.

Six crews were sent to the scene, and several roads in the area were closed and traffic was diverted.

Firefighters are battling a huge blaze on South Bridge in Edinburgh city centre on Saturday evening. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett.Firefighters are battling a huge blaze on South Bridge in Edinburgh city centre on Saturday evening. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett.
Firefighters are battling a huge blaze on South Bridge in Edinburgh city centre on Saturday evening. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett.
No injuries have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is unknown.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “We were alerted at 6.29pm on June 3 of a flat fire on South Bridge.

“Operations control mobilised six pumping appliances to a fire in a first-floor flat of a five-storey building. Crews remain in attendance.”

