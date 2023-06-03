Edinburgh fire: Firefighters battle to bring huge fire at flat in South Bridge under control
Firefighters battled a fire in an Edinburgh city centre flat on Saturday evening.
Pictures showed a first-floor flat on South Bridge covered in smoke just before 6.30pm.
Six crews were sent to the scene, and several roads in the area were closed and traffic was diverted.
No injuries have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is unknown.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “We were alerted at 6.29pm on June 3 of a flat fire on South Bridge.
“Operations control mobilised six pumping appliances to a fire in a first-floor flat of a five-storey building. Crews remain in attendance.”