A 23-year-old has been arrested and charged after drugs worth more than £140,000 were recovered after raids at two properties in Fife.

Officers searched a property on Windmill Road, Dysart, Kirkcaldy and a storage facility in Dunfermline on Thursday, 9 November.

Large quantities of Class A MDMA, valued at £23,000, and Class B ketamine, worth an estimated £120,000 were recovered, along with £12,000 in cash.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the haul. He was due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday, 10 November.

Detective Constable Christopher Stecka, of Fife Division CID, said: “We are dedicated to disrupting the trade in illegal drugs which brings nothing but harm to our communities here in Fife.

“This activity highlights our continued commitment to our communities locally and more widely the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

