Edinburgh court: 'Dangerous and predatory' man handed jail sentenc for sexual abuse
and live on Freeview channel 276
A ‘dangerous and predatory’ man has been sentenced after being found guilty of sexual abuse and exploitation.
Mark Fordham was handed two-and-a-half years behind bars and an Order of Lifelong Restriction for the series of online offences. The 52-year-old pleaded guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, 9 November, 2023.
Officers arrested Fordham for his ‘despicable’ crimes following an intelligence-led police operation.
Detective Inspector Bruce Ward said: “Mark Fordham is a dangerous and predatory individual who will now face the consequences of his despicable actions.“Online offenders may think they are anonymous. They are not. No matter what steps they take to avoid detection, you cannot hide behind a computer screen. We will find you.
“We remain fully committed to protecting children and bringing anyone involved in these abhorrent crimes to justice. Any form of child sexual abuse is a serious criminal offence and a priority for officers. I would urge anyone with any concerns about a child at risk of abuse, or a potential victim, to contact us immediately.”
Police Scotland’s current #GetHelpOrGetCaught campaign proactively targets those who are either already offending or at risk of offending online, and provides signposts to available support.