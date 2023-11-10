Edinburgh crime: 57-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexual offences against children over five-year period
A ‘despicable’ predator who abused children throughout Scotland over five years has pleaded guilty to a series of sexual offences.
Rowland Reilly, 57, pleaded guilty to all charges at the High Court in Edinburgh today (Friday, November 10) including charges of indecent assaults. He is due to be sentenced for the crimes, which happened between 1984 and 1989, at the High Court on Friday, December 8.
Detective Inspector Anna Johnston said: “Rowland Reilly now faces the consequences of his despicable and distressing actions. The passage of time does not make these incidents any easier to talk about.
“His victims have been incredibly strong in coming forward and disclosing the abuse they suffered. Our thoughts remain with them and I hope Reilly’s convictions brings them some comfort and allows them to move forward with their lives.”
The Detective Inspector added: “We remain committed to supporting victims of sexual crime and protecting children from harm and abuse. We will use all available resources to find and arrest those responsible, no matter how much time has passed. I would urge people to come forward. You will be fully supported by officers and our partner agencies.”