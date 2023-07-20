A serial abuser who beat his partner to death with a tyre iron after years of violence against women has been jailed for a minimum of 27 years.

Mark Campbell, 37, murdered his girlfriend in ‘an extremely violent attack’ in the hours after inducing her to discharge herself from hospital.

He was found guilty of murdering Jane Fitzpatrick – his partner of 18 months – by striking her repeatedly about the head and body with a heavy metal lever.

Mark Campbell caged for life

Grandmother Ms Fitzpatrick, 48, was the seventh woman who suffered at his hands during an 11 year spree of physical and sexual violence.

Six other women also gave evidence of abuse and assaults dating back to 2003. Campbell was convicted of a total of 14 charges, including four counts of rape.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, July 20 Campbell was imprisoned for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 27 years before he is eligible to apply for parole.

The Court heard that his final victim, Ms Fitzpatrick, 48, was controlled, threatened and abused by Campbell during the course of their relationship.

On 7 August 2021, she was admitted to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment to a pre-existing head injury but left with Campbell against medical advice.

They went together to a secluded yard in Glenrothes where Campbell tried to source drugs.

Campbell murdered her inside his Citreon car then attempted to drive off with her body. But he was found by police in the driver’s seat of his car with Jane Fitzpatrick dead beside him.

Prosecutors also presented evidence of the violent abuse of six other women by Campbell in the years leading up to the murder of Ms Fitzpatrick. Three victims were raped.His name was added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Scotland Procurator Fiscal for Homicide, David Green, said Campbell was a serial offender who presented a danger to women he encountered.

He said: “Mark Campbell’s behaviour towards women over the course of nearly 20 years has been contemptible. Jane Fitzpatrick’s life was controlled by him and ultimately ended by his violence. Her family and friends are left to try and cope with their terrible loss.

“I commend the brave women who came forward to give evidence against this man. Their courage helped COPFS prosecutors bring Campbell to justice. I would urge any victim of violence and abuse, or anyone who witnesses such offending, to come forward, report it and seek help.

