In recent years the charity has seen a 250 per cent increase in enquiries for support

An Edinburgh charity that has provided vital care for the city’s elderly community for over 80 years has launched an appeal to deliver support to those in need.

Established in 1941, LifeCare offers a range of support services for people living with dementia, those with mobility issues and poor mental health and people experiencing isolation and loneliness. Helping approximately 1,000 Edinburgh residents a year, the charity works both at people’s homes and day clubs at the Stockbridge and Portobello hubs where elderly people where they can get a hot meal, enjoy a warm space and socialise with others.

But as the winter approaches, older people are faced with difficult choices, and it becomes harder to keep well and warm at home and trickier to safely get out and about. The Edinburgh charity is now calling on local people and businesses to get involved and help raise funds to support LifeCare and those struggling this winter.

Supporting LifeCare's Winter Warmer appeal will help deliver affordable care for those that need it most - including hot meals, unpaid carers support, dementia-friendly hairdressing and community engagement activities for those that need it. A recent LifeCare survey showed over 91% of day club clients felt more social connected and 85% felt their health and wellbeing had improved.

LifeCare chief executive, Sarah van Putten, said: “We are extremely worried about local older people this winter, with continued high prices for food and fuel, it will be devastating for many. On top of the 'heat or eat' dilemma they are also at risk of serious social isolation. It’s times like these which highlight the critical need for services such as ours.

“LifeCare has a long history of supporting and empowering older people to live life to the full, but as a charity we rely on donations to enable us to deliver our vital support and care. Thanks to our services, we ensure that each older person receives the support they need. We make sure they are warm in their homes, they eat well, have company to look forward to and are able to get out and about to activities safely. Our regular, reliable and non-rushed support is delivered by the same friendly faces, so friendships are formed and care is consistent.”

Ms van Putten added: “It’s frustrating because we know we can deliver the care that people want and need, but we are facing increased costs too. We are asking local people and businesses to consider giving a one-off or regular gift through our Winter Warmer appeal.”

You can support LifeCare by making donations at the charity’s website or alternatively visit their community café in Stockbridge - with profits helping LifeCare deliver vital care to local older people.

Recent research from Age Scotland shows that the numbers of older people living in poverty increased this year with approximately one in six older people living in relative poverty and 41 per cent feeling financially squeezed. The report added 50 per cent of people surveyed said their standard of living had dropped and nearly 40 per cent were socialising less.

Jeremy Balfour MSP for Lothian, who attended the Winter Warmer launch this week said: “I am delighted to be supporting LifeCare’s Winter Warmer campaign. Winter can be a difficult time of year for people of all ages, however it is an especially tough period for older people and the work that LifeCare does to support them over the winter months is life changing. I would commend anyone who is able to support their work in any way that they are able.”