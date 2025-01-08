Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sexual predator who preyed on children will serve eight years in prison for sexually abusing three boys and a man.

Jordan Jones, from Rosyth, committed his crimes between 2010 and 2024 in several areas including South Queensferry, Dunfermline, Rosyth and the Outer Hebrides.

Jordan Jones was sentenced at the High Court in Inverness | Police Scotland

An investigation was launched in 2020, when police received a report of serious sexual offences. As enquiries continued, officers became aware of other victims. One boy was just 12 when the abuse began, which continued over a two-year period. Other victims were aged 13 to 16 years old.

Detective Constable Karen Nairn said: "Jones is a sexual predator who preyed on children and abused them in the most horrific way. I can only hope that today they take some comfort knowing their abuser is behind bars as they continue to move forward with their lives.

"Child abuse in any form is unacceptable and I would urge anyone who has suffered at the hands of an abuser to report it to us, in the knowledge that we will do everything we can to ensure you are supported and that the person responsible is held to account for their crimes.”