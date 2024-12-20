A man has been caught with a horror haul of child abuse images involving victims as young as two-years-old.

Solt Salat, 27, downloaded hundreds of pictures and videos to a mobile phone and a laptop over a four year period.

Police found the material involving young female children being sexually abused with some being “restrained” when officers raided his former home in the Newington area of Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told police received intelligence that indecent images of children were being accessed and arrived at the property with a search warrant on July 13 last year.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh Allison said the officers were allowed entry by a flatmate and located Salat in his bedroom where they seized his phone and a MacBook Air laptop.

A cyber crime examination of the devices was carried out and 700 images and videos were discovered depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Mr Allison told the court during Tuesday’s hearing 155 of the images were classified as Category A - the most depraved level - and showed children aged between two and 12-years-old.

The fiscal said the footage included young girls being raped by adult men with some of the children being “restrained”.

Sheriff Kevin McCarron placed Salat on the sex offenders register on an interim basis and released him on bail. Sentence was deferred for the preparation of social work reports to next month.

Salat, who has since moved to Newcastle, pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children at his former home at East Preston Street, Edinburgh, between September 18, 2019 and July 13 last year.

He also had a not guilty plea accepted by the Crown to possessing extreme pornographic images depicting people engaged in sexual activity with dogs, horses and poultry between April 20 and July 13 last year.