A beloved Edinburgh pub has announced it will close its doors permanently at the weekend, leaving locals gutted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cramond Inn, which dates back to the 1700s, announced it will close this Saturday (December 21) and invited locals to come in for one last drink. It comes after the historic village pub reopened in April 2023 due to popular demand following a three-year hiatus.

Earlier in the year the pub’s managers, Chris and Kerera, announced they would be moving on and advertised they were looking for new management. But they said they had hoped to keep the Samuel Smith Brewery-owned business open until Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub, located at the heart of Cramond Village, made headlines when it introduced a ‘digital detox’ policy last year, banning customers from using mobile devices in an attempt to encourage more social interaction.

Managers at the Cramond Inn in Edinburgh said the historic pub will close its doors on Saturday, December 21

Writing on social media on Friday, the Cramond Inn team said: “Unfortunately the pub will be closing its doors on Saturday night. We have been told by the brewery that the pub must shut and stocked out on Monday. We had hoped to stay open until after Christmas.

“So get down today and tomorrow to enjoy some drinks as who knows when this historic pub will ever open again.”

Reacting to the news, one resident said: “This is an absolute nonsense. As a community we have tried to support this most precious and historic of community facilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “So disappointed to hear your sad news, I was hoping to be able to visit again before you closed the doors. What a ridiculous state of affairs and well done for trying hard (yet again) to maintain a viable business.”

Another local took aim at the venue’s ‘digital detox’ policy that disallows the use of mobile phones with a tongue-in-cheek message. They said: “Can we all go on Saturday night with phones out and take hundreds of selfies and tag Sam Smiths on social media?”

Samuel Smith Brewery has been approached for comment.