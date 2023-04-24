News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: Cramond Inn, dating back to 1700s, to reopen after regulars rally to save B-listed boozer

For more than 300 years, it has been serving the tightknit village

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:10 BST

One of the Edinburgh’s oldest pubs – famed for its hospitality and traditional roots – will re-open this week, much to the delight of the local community.

The Cramond Inn, at the heart of Cramond Village, will again welcome customers from Wednesday, April 26 due to popular demand.

It comes after the local community rallied to save it from closure when owners the Samuel Smith Brewery called last orders.

The Cramond Inn, at the heart of Cramond Village, will again welcome customers from Wednesday, April 26 due to popular demand.
In an annoucement on social media, staff said that the pub, which dates back to the 1700s, will reopen four days a week initially, serving only drinks, but they hope to start selling food again in the coming weeks.

In a post on Facebook, thet wrote: “Ok folks it's time to let you know when you will be able to come and join us for a drink.“

“We will be officially opening the doors on Wednesday 26th April. Initially, we will be open from 12 noon until 10pm Wednesday to Monday and closed on Tuesdays.

“This is only for a short period until we can get staffed up and then we will be open 11am until 11pm Monday to Saturday and from 12 noon ntil 10.30pm on Sundays.”

They continued: “We, unfortunately, will not be doing food for the first 2-3 weeks as our extractor fan is broken but as soon as it's up and running I will be in the kitchen cooking for you all.

“We have been working really hard to bring the pub back to life and embrace its uniqueness. Looking forward to seeing new and old faces next Wednesday.”

Nestled near the causeway that thousands of yearly visitors use to walk to neighbouring Cramond Island, the B-listed boozer has long played a vital role in the tightknit village.

