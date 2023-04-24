One of the Edinburgh’s oldest pubs – famed for its hospitality and traditional roots – will re-open this week, much to the delight of the local community.

The Cramond Inn, at the heart of Cramond Village, will again welcome customers from Wednesday, April 26 due to popular demand.

It comes after the local community rallied to save it from closure when owners the Samuel Smith Brewery called last orders.

In an annoucement on social media, staff said that the pub, which dates back to the 1700s, will reopen four days a week initially, serving only drinks, but they hope to start selling food again in the coming weeks.

In a post on Facebook, thet wrote: “Ok folks it's time to let you know when you will be able to come and join us for a drink.“

“We will be officially opening the doors on Wednesday 26th April. Initially, we will be open from 12 noon until 10pm Wednesday to Monday and closed on Tuesdays.

“This is only for a short period until we can get staffed up and then we will be open 11am until 11pm Monday to Saturday and from 12 noon ntil 10.30pm on Sundays.”

They continued: “We, unfortunately, will not be doing food for the first 2-3 weeks as our extractor fan is broken but as soon as it's up and running I will be in the kitchen cooking for you all.

“We have been working really hard to bring the pub back to life and embrace its uniqueness. Looking forward to seeing new and old faces next Wednesday.”

