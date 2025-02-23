Midlothian crime: Man, 38, arrested after ‘disturbance’ and assault in Loanhead

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 19:28 BST
A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a ‘disturbance’ and an assault in Loanhead.

On Friday, February 21 police officers received a report of a disturbance involving a man in Clerk Street between 6pm and 7pm. Two hours later a 27-year-old man was assaulted nearby in The Loan.

The incidents happened on On Friday, February 21 in Loanhead, Midlothian | Google Maps

Officers later arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with both incidents and enquiries are ongoing. Police are now appealing to the public to assist their investigation.

PC James Paget said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of either of the incidents and witnessed anything to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3425 of February 21.

