Midlothian crime: Man, 38, arrested after ‘disturbance’ and assault in Loanhead
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Friday, February 21 police officers received a report of a disturbance involving a man in Clerk Street between 6pm and 7pm. Two hours later a 27-year-old man was assaulted nearby in The Loan.
Officers later arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with both incidents and enquiries are ongoing. Police are now appealing to the public to assist their investigation.
PC James Paget said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of either of the incidents and witnessed anything to come forward.”
Anyone with any information is asked to Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3425 of February 21.