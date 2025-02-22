Police in Edinburgh have launched enquiries after a group of youths ‘tried to rob’ a driver in the south west of the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 9.55pm on Friday, February 21, in Rattray Drive, Edinburgh | Google Maps

The incident happened shortly before 10pm on Friday, February 21 in Rattray Drive. The incident was reported to police and the driver of the vehicle warned other residents about the incident which involved around four of five youths.

In a social media post the driver said: “Around four or five teenagers on bikes wearing dark clothes and some with balaclavas just tried to rob me in my car first on Rattray Drive.” They added that the group then made their way to Greenbank Drive.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.55pm on Friday, 21 February, 2025, we received a report of youths trying to gain entry to a car in Rattray Drive, Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing."