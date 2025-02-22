Edinburgh crime: Enquiries ongoing after teenagers in balaclavas ‘try to rob’ driver in Rattray Drive
The incident happened shortly before 10pm on Friday, February 21 in Rattray Drive. The incident was reported to police and the driver of the vehicle warned other residents about the incident which involved around four of five youths.
In a social media post the driver said: “Around four or five teenagers on bikes wearing dark clothes and some with balaclavas just tried to rob me in my car first on Rattray Drive.” They added that the group then made their way to Greenbank Drive.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.55pm on Friday, 21 February, 2025, we received a report of youths trying to gain entry to a car in Rattray Drive, Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing."