A man has been arrested after an alleged break-in and theft at a pub in West Lothian over the weekend.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at The Tower Bar at The Mall in Craigshill, Livingston, at around 3.50am on Sunday, February 23.

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear in court on Monday, February 24.

According to staff at the pub, windows were broken and alcohol, tip jars and a collection bottle for pensioners were taken.

Posting on Facebook, they wrote: “Pub got broken into during the night guys, the scumbag has broken two windows, stole alcohol, tip jars and the collection bottle for the pensioners Christmas party and done some other damage too.

“Hopefully we will get back everything he has taken. We will still be open today as normal from 11am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.50am on Sunday, 23 February, 2025 we were called to a report of a break-in to premises in Adelaide Street, Livingston.

“Officers attended and a 23-year-old man was later arrested and charged in connection. He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday, 24 February, 2025.”