A man has been taken to hospital after a “disturbance” at a West Lothian shopping centre.

Emergency services were called to The Centre Livingston following reports of an incident at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, December 17.

Several police vehicles and ambulances attended and a male was found injured. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers said an investigation to establish the full circumstances is still ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 we received a report of a disturbance at a shopping centre in Livingston.

“A man was taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing."

The Evening News has contacted The Centre Livingston for comment.

