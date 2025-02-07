Edinburgh pubs: Edinburgh 'upscale dive bar popular with students needs new landlord

An Edinburgh neighbourhood pub that's popular with students is looking for a new tenant.

The Hive Dive, on St Leonards Street, was once a traditional Victorian tenement pub and was refurbished a few years back to retain some of that character while also being ultra-modern.

Situated just a stone's throw from the Royal Commonwealth Pool, it stands out for its rustic and deliberately scruffy exterior, which is meant to give it the look of a well-worn dive bar.

Now, Heineken-owned Star Pubs is looking for a new operator for the venue, and they say “attitude is more valuable than experience”.

“Currently the pub has a strong pizza offer with 'theatre kitchen' and is centred around the bar that runs nearly the full length of the pub. There is a mix of booth, loose and bar stool seating similar to an American diner. There is a small prep area downstairs and the site is in 'walk in' condition.

“The High Dive is located in the densely populated Southside of Edinburgh city centre. The area is popular with students and is surrounded by many residential properties. The pub is also just off the main road in to Edinburgh south, so can be an great stopping off place for people on the way home from work.The site was recently refurbished to a very high standard.

“If this sounds like the incredible pub opportunity you’ve been waiting for, apply today and tell us what you can bring to this pub’s next chapter”.

You can see the full listing on Star Pubs website here – www.starpubs.co.uk/pubs/high-dive-edinburgh

