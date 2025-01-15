Edinburgh pub in 'coolest neighbourhood’ set for name change and massive makeover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub in one of Edinburgh’s most popular neighbourhoods is set for a huge makeover – and will even be given a new name as part of the overhaul.

The Rag Doll Bar, on Dean Street in Stockbridge, will be rebranded as The Dean after undergoing a refurbishment which will cover the interior and exterior of the pub.

Heineken-owned Star Pubs is looking for a new operator for the venue, which has an impressive 4.8 out of 5 rating on Google.

A listing on the brewery's website reads: “What would you do with this pub to make it even more of a success? In the heart of the affluent neighbourhood of Stockbridge in Edinburgh – voted one of top 15 ‘Coolest UK neighbourhoods’ by The Telegraph newspaper.

“Located to the North of Edinburgh city centre there is easy access to all the city has to offer as well as the Botanic Gardens and Edinburgh Accies rugby ground which are nearby. Stockbridge is a growing and affluent neighbourhood”.

It goes on to say that, when refurbished, the Dean will offer: “An extensive range of premium and craft lagers, spirits, wines, and cocktails and low and no alcohol options”, and “a tight menu which compliments the drinks offer and can be delivered consistently”.

Star Pubs say the right tenant will have experience running or owning a pub business. “They will have a clear vision for their food & drinks menu, marketing strategy and entertainment offer and can create a memorable experience for their customers”.

You can see the listing in full at www.starpubs.co.uk/pubs/ragdoll-bar-edinburgh