Store owner says it’s time to close after an ‘absolute whirlwind three years’ in Stockbridge

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A quirky store in Edinburgh's bohemian neighbourhood of Stockbridge has announced its sad closure.

Dahlia, which is situated on Deanhaugh Street and specialises in plants and quirky gifts, made the announcement on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store, which was much loved by locals, will close its doors for the last time at the beginning of October – but not before they have a huge sale of all remaining stock.

Dahlia, a quirky store in Edinburgh's bohemian neighbourhood of Stockbridge, has announced its sad closure.

Sharing the news of the closure on Instagram, shop owner Phoebe Hutcheson wrote: “I've written out this post in my head for a long time, struggling to know where to begin – so here goes...

“Earlier this year, my family and I made the difficult decision not to renew Dahlia’s shop lease. This was a really hard decision to make but the right one for us.

“As many of you know we first opened our doors in Marchmont early 2018 where we began with a small curated selection of plants, ceramics and candles. Since those early days, Dahlia has grown in ways I could have never predicted and I am so so proud of the brand she’s become.“In the past five years, I have quite literally lived and breathed my shop. She has seen me through my early 20s, birth of my first son, four house moves, one shop move and a whole lot in between. A raw and beautiful five years, to say the least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s no secret that the past three years in retail have been an absolute whirlwind and continue to be a really challenging time for all of us small bricks and mortar shops. You guys have made this tricky period so hopeful and full of joy for us.

“None of it would have been possible without you all, and the wonderful women who’ve worked with us over the years, – so from the bottom of my heart THANK YOU.”