News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Edinburgh Monsoon Accessorize store announces sudden closure months after company revealed plans to expand

Gyle Shopping Centre branch of Monsoon Accessorize has now closed its doors
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 16:19 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A popular fashion chain has announced the sudden closure of one of its Edinburgh stores

Monsoon Accessorize, who have more than 150 shops across the UK, has put signs on the door of its Gyle Shopping Centre branch, informing customers they are now closed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes after the store held a huge sale, offering 70 per cent off many items.

Most Popular
Monsoon Accessorize has put signs on the door of its Edinburgh Gyle Centre branch informing customers they are now closed. Photo: ShutterstockMonsoon Accessorize has put signs on the door of its Edinburgh Gyle Centre branch informing customers they are now closed. Photo: Shutterstock
Monsoon Accessorize has put signs on the door of its Edinburgh Gyle Centre branch informing customers they are now closed. Photo: Shutterstock

It's not known why the store suddenly closed or how many jobs have been lost.

The sign outside Monsoon Accessorize reads: "We are now closed. Thank you for your custom and support over the years.

“Your nearest Monsoon is located at 45 George Street, Edinburgh. Signing off Team Gyle."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In December 2022, Monsoon revealed plans to open more stores after bouncing back from near collapse during the pandemic.

The womenswear business tumbled into administration during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 but was bought back by founder Peter Simon.

The pre-pack administration move led to sweeping job cuts and store closures as part of the firm’s strategy to return to profitability.

At the time, Nick Stowe, chief executive officer of parent firm Adena Brands, said: “This past year we’ve made continued strong progress on our turnaround plan, moving from the earlier restructuring phase to a focus on growth.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group said it planned to open 22 more UK stores over the next year, after opening 19 sites in 2021.

Monsoon and Accessorize also announced it was expanding in Europe and the Middle East as part of a plan which will also target airport locations.

The first Monsoon store was opened in Beauchamp Place in London in 1973.

Related topics:EdinburghGeorge Street