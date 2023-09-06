Edinburgh Monsoon Accessorize store announces sudden closure months after company revealed plans to expand
A popular fashion chain has announced the sudden closure of one of its Edinburgh stores
Monsoon Accessorize, who have more than 150 shops across the UK, has put signs on the door of its Gyle Shopping Centre branch, informing customers they are now closed.
It comes after the store held a huge sale, offering 70 per cent off many items.
It's not known why the store suddenly closed or how many jobs have been lost.
The sign outside Monsoon Accessorize reads: "We are now closed. Thank you for your custom and support over the years.
“Your nearest Monsoon is located at 45 George Street, Edinburgh. Signing off Team Gyle."
In December 2022, Monsoon revealed plans to open more stores after bouncing back from near collapse during the pandemic.
The womenswear business tumbled into administration during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 but was bought back by founder Peter Simon.
The pre-pack administration move led to sweeping job cuts and store closures as part of the firm’s strategy to return to profitability.
At the time, Nick Stowe, chief executive officer of parent firm Adena Brands, said: “This past year we’ve made continued strong progress on our turnaround plan, moving from the earlier restructuring phase to a focus on growth.”
The group said it planned to open 22 more UK stores over the next year, after opening 19 sites in 2021.
Monsoon and Accessorize also announced it was expanding in Europe and the Middle East as part of a plan which will also target airport locations.
The first Monsoon store was opened in Beauchamp Place in London in 1973.