A man was left ‘upset and shaken’ after having been robbed an knife point in the Gyle area of Edinburgh.

The man had been walking on the path between the Gyle shopping centre and Gogarloch Syke at around 6pm on Monday, August 14, when he was robbed of a four-figure sum of money. His attacker is believed to have fled in the direction of Gogarloch Syke after the incident.

The victim did not suffer any injuries during the attack. The man responsible has been described as white, aged in his late 20s, of slim build and around 6ft. He was wearing a burgundy or maroon hoodie with the hood up, light grey tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers. It is understood the attacker was lying on the ground before producing a knife and demanding money when approached by the passerby.

Detective Constable Peter Lyons said: “Fortunately no one was injured but the man who was robbed was left extremely upset and shaken by what happened. The area was likely busy with dog walkers and pedestrians at the time and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened. We are also keen to speak to the man described and would like anyone who saw him before or after the incident to get in touch.”