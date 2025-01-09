Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pub on one of Edinburgh's busiest streets has closed its doors, with staff telling customers 'that's all folks' in a post on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kilderkin, located on the Canongate, at the foot of the Royal Mile, will reportedly be rebranded as The Abbey when it reopens in March this year.

The bar, which was popular for its food and quiz nights, was due to close in February – but the closing date was brought forward as current tenants Kev and Claire felt it wasn't worth keeping open during what's tradionally a quiet time for the pub trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until it changed hands in 2011, the pub had been known as Jenny Ha’s since the 1960s, when it was a slightly down-at-the-heels boozer.

Sharing the news on social media, alongside an image featuring Looney Tunes’ famous ‘that’s all folks’ catchphrase, Kev and Claire wrote: “Today we packed up the pub. Heineken have found a new tenant to take over the venue on their JAT model. We wish them all the best.

“The pub was due to close in February for a refurb to open in March, trade in January down our part of the High Street is just not profitable at this time of the year so for that reason we chose to close a little earlier than planned.

“I want to thank each and every one of you that has supported a small business. Our brilliant local breweries but most importantly the staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The name change and refurb of Kilderkin comes as Heineken to announced plans to invest £39 million in more than 600 of its UK pubs – a move it says will create more than 1,000 new jobs.

The Dutch beer giant said the cash injection into its Star Pubs operation will also allow it to reopen 62 long-term closed pubs this year.

Star said that more than a quarter of its 2,400-strong pub estate – 612 pubs – are in line for improvements through the investment programme.

The company said its refurbishments will “concentrate on transforming tired pubs in suburban areas into premium locals”, as people commute less regularly into city centres for work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawson Mountstevens, Star Pubs’ managing director, said: “People are looking for maximum value from visits to their local. They want great surroundings and food and drink as well as activities that give them an extra reason to go out, such as sports screenings and entertainment.

“Creating fantastic locales that can accommodate a range of occasions meets this need and helps pubs fulfil their role as vital third spaces where communities can come together.”