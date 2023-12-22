19 nostalgic Edinburgh photos from when the city was a beer-making powerhouse with a staggering 40 breweries

With the news Edinburgh's historic Caledonian Brewery is set to make way for new housing, we look back to the days when the city was an brewing powerhouse, famed for its beer.

As reported in the Evening News, Artisan Real Estate has ageed a deal with Heineken UK to build 170 homes at the 1.9-acre Caledonian Brewery site on Slateford Road, which closed in 2022 after more than 150 years of brewing in the Capital.

In many ways, it’s the end of an era. At the turn of 20th century, there were almost 40 active breweries in Edinburgh, the culmination of several centuries of beer-making tradition and expertise. These days, the majority of the city’s major breweries have vanished, with Caledonian Brewery the last to fall.

All is lost, though. A number of independent microbreweries have appeared in the Capital in recent years, ensuring that Edinburgh’s proud brewing tradition is alive and well.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 images from back when Edinburgh was still a brewing powerhouse.

1 . Lorimer & Clark brewery 1984 The Lorimer & Clark in Slateford Edinburgh, the last beer brewery to use coal-fired coppers in Britain, February 1984. Photo: Alan Macdonald Photo Sales

2 . Caledonian Brewery staff 1992 Employees Bill Edmund (with barrel) and Grahame Wood preparing to open Edinburgh's Caledonian Brewery doors to the public during Brewery Month, September 1992. Photo: Colin McPherson Photo Sales

3 . Morecambe & Wise at Tennent's brewery 1978 Eric Morecambe and (left) Ernie Wise enjoy a pint of Tennent's lager with Erica, one of the 'can models' when they visit the Heriot brewery at Roseburn, Edinburgh, December 1978. Photo: Ian Brand Photo Sales

4 . Barrels lined up at Drybrough's Barrels lined up at Drybrough's Craigmillar (Duddingston) Brewery. Edinburgh. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales