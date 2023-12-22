Caledonian Brewery, which opened its doors in 1869, will make way for 170 new houses

Edinburgh's historic Caledonian Brewery is set to be transformed into a residential community following its purchase by Artisan Real Estate.

The regeneration specialist has ageed deal with Heineken UK to build 170 homes at the 1.9-acre site on Slateford Road, which closed in 2022 after more than 150 years of brewing in the Capital.

Artisan’s Scottish regional director David Westwater said: “The Caledonian Brewery was an important part of Edinburgh’s past – and now it has the potential to become an important part of the city’s future.

Artisan Real Estate has agreed to acquire Edinburgh's historic Caledonian Brewery from Heineken UK.

“We plan to create a much needed sustainable, low carbon residential community with around 170 homes providing a healthy mix of accommodation. This will include a mix of one, two and three-bed apartments through to duplex units and mews houses, of which 35% will be affordable housing in line with the City of Edinburgh Council policy.”

He added: “From the start, the brewery’s unique heritage and character will govern our development approach. Around one fifth of the homes will be housed in the existing listed buildings, which we will preserve and restore to their former glory.

“We will also, wherever possible, respect and reflect the original footprint of the brewery – including recreating the top-floor skyline of the maltings buildings which was demolished following a fire almost 30 years ago.”

Established by George Lorimer and Robert Clark, Caledonian Brewery opened its doors for the very first time in 1869, perfectly located next to the new Caledonian Railway Line on Slateford Road. The brewery was bought by Scottish & Newcastle in 2008, becoming part of Heineken later that year when Heineken UK acquired S&N.

A spokesperson from Heineken UK said: “This is a hugely significant site which has played a key role in the development of brewing in Edinburgh for more than 150 years.

“It was a very difficult decision to close the site last year, but we are pleased that a developer of Artisan’s pedigree and experience will now take the site forward and preserve many of the brewery’s unique features whilst meeting the varied demands of modern and sustainable city centre living.”