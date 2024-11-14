Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh bar known locally for its delicious cocktails, pub quiz and live music has gone up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Bar, which is located on Home Street, enjoys a prominent trading location adjacent to The King’s Theatre and close to The Cameo cinema as well as The Meadows.

The business is located just north of Tollcross and Lothian Road on the southerly outskirts of Bruntsfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A listing for the pub on Rightbiz reads: “This is a very busy trading location, ideal to capture passing trade as well as serve the large and varied neighbourhood. The area provides a mix of a bustling student population, tourists, young professionals as well as some of the most expensive residential streets in Edinburgh.

“Our clients run a successful bar specialising in cocktails, as well as premium beers and spirits. Entertainment is provided near nightly with a well patronised quiz, open mic as well as live music.

“The basement bar represents a real area of further potential and exploitation for new owners, our clients have successfully hosted all variety of entertainment including a wedding.

“New owners with a strong interest in food will be able to capitalise on the commercial kitchen, as this is an area our clients have identified for increased growth.”

You can view the full listing at Rightbiz.co.uk