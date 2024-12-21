Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Locals have spoken of their sadness and anger after one of Edinburgh's oldest pubs said it is closing.

There has been an outpouring of emotion at the shocking news that the Cramond Inn – a historic watering hole which has served its tight-knit village for 300 years – will shut on Saturday, December 21.

It comes after managers at the B-listed boozer made the annoucement on social media on Friday (December 20), leaving locals gutted.

In a post on the pub's Facebook page, the Cramond Inn team wrote: “Unfortunately the pub will be closing its doors on Saturday night. We have been told by the brewery that the pub must shut and stocked out on Monday. We had hoped to stay open until after Christmas.

“So get down today and tomorrow to enjoy some drinks as who knows when this historic pub will ever open again.”

In 2023, the local community rallied to save it from closure when owners, the Samuel Smith Brewery, called last orders. A few weeks after it reopened, the pub made headlines when it introduced a ‘digital detox’ policy, banning customers from using mobile devices in an attempt to encourage more social interaction.

Now, residents have bemoaned the decision to close the beloved pub once again, with dozens of locals making their feelings known on social media.

One regular at the pub said: “You guys put heart and soul into keeping the place open, not to mention fun, welcoming and hospitable. Let's hope this isn't the final curtain for a cultural icon in Cramond.”

A second person commented: “This is absolute nonsense. As a community we have tried to support this most precious and historic of community facilities.”

A third wrote: “So disappointed to hear your sad news. I was hoping to be able to visit again before you closed the doors. What a ridiculous state of affairs and well done for trying hard (yet again) to maintain a viable business. Hopefully the future may allow the younger generation of this eccentric brewery owner to bring the Cramond back to life with less restrictions for their landlords and their customers.”

One angry regular suggested customers swamp the brewery's social media with posts, saying: “Can we all go on Saturday night with phones out and take hundreds of selfies and tag Sam Smith's on social media?!”

An American who loves to visit the pub commented: “Such sad news. We visit whenever we are in Edinburgh visiting from the States. Such a special pub.”

Samuel Smith Brewery has been approached for comment.