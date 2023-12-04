Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owners of a popular Edinburgh pub are appealing for information after they were broken into.

The Cramond Inn, at the heart of Cramond Village, was targeted during the early hours of Friday morning. It is the third time the pub has been raided in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to staff, bottles and tips were stolen in the break-in and glass was smashed. In a post on Facebook, the pub's owners wrote: “So, we were broken into again at 1am this morning. Bottles and tips stolen, smashed glass, and cleaning up to be done. We may be delayed getting open tomorrow, but we will be open for our evening service for sure.

The owners of the Cramond Inn in Edinburgh said they were broken into during the early hours of Friday morning.

“Our Sunday food service will be slightly shorter tomorrow, due to rest well needed. We are not doing Sunday roasts due to the Christmas bookings throughout December. However, we are looking forward to seeing everyone over the festive season. The drama won't stop us. Bring on the festive season. You are gonna get caught ya wee thieving bampots!

“If anyone has any footage from their ring bell cameras, safety cameras, or any info. Please get in touch via [email protected]. Or even contact the police direct.”