Edinburgh pub slams 'thieving wee bampots' as weekend break-in sees venue ransacked and tips stolen
and live on Freeview channel 276
The owners of a popular Edinburgh pub are appealing for information after they were broken into.
The Cramond Inn, at the heart of Cramond Village, was targeted during the early hours of Friday morning. It is the third time the pub has been raided in recent weeks.
According to staff, bottles and tips were stolen in the break-in and glass was smashed. In a post on Facebook, the pub's owners wrote: “So, we were broken into again at 1am this morning. Bottles and tips stolen, smashed glass, and cleaning up to be done. We may be delayed getting open tomorrow, but we will be open for our evening service for sure.
“Our Sunday food service will be slightly shorter tomorrow, due to rest well needed. We are not doing Sunday roasts due to the Christmas bookings throughout December. However, we are looking forward to seeing everyone over the festive season. The drama won't stop us. Bring on the festive season. You are gonna get caught ya wee thieving bampots!
“If anyone has any footage from their ring bell cameras, safety cameras, or any info. Please get in touch via [email protected]. Or even contact the police direct.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1am on Friday, 1 December, 2023, we were called to a report of a break-in at a premises on Cramond Glebe Road, Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”