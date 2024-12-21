Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A derelict Edinburgh pub that was once a favourite of Hibs fans looks set to reopen – 10 years calling last orders.

The Cooper's Rest, on Easter Road, was set to be turned into flats but the consent has lapsed. Now, plans are underway to revive the pub as part of a joint venture between Newbarns Brewery and the team behind highly-acclaimed restaurant The Palmerston.

Set to be rebranded as a gastropub, it would see Newbarns team dealing with the drinks while the Palmerston crew take care of the kitchen.

Once frequented by Hibs fans due to it being just minutes away from the club's home ground, Cooper's Rest, which was established in 1984, has been closed since 2014.

Planning permission documents submitted by the team attempting to reopen the venue detail the business description.

They read: “The Cooper's Rest is a brand-new gastropub in Leith, Edinburgh, aiming to redefine the ‘pub experience’ by merging the warmth of a traditional pub with high-quality, modern cuisine.

“A joint venture between the teams behind The Palmerston and Newbarns Brewery, we offer exceptional food, quality drinks and a welcoming atmosphere for locals and visitors alike.”

They state their mission is: “To become a national symbol of culinary excellence and a beloved community hub in Leith, fostering memorable dining experiences and celebrating local flavours.”