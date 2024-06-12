Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three Edinburgh restaurants are named amongst the UK's top 100

The Top 100 places to dine in the UK have been named at the National Restaurant Awards 2024 – and three Edinburgh eateries have made the prestigious list.

London once again dominates, with 53 of this year's Top 100 based in the 'Big Smoke', and no fewer than seven in the Top 10. The Ledbury, in trendy Notting Hill, was ranked No.1 for 2024, 12 years since it last topped the coveted list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners were announced on Monday, June 10, at a glitzy ceremony held at The Magazine London, and the full list of the UK’s Top 100 Restaurants can be found on the National Restaurant Awards website.

Launched in 2007, the awards celebrate "the brilliance and vibrancy of the UK’s eating out scene, and reward the very best chefs, front of house staff and restaurants the country has to offer." The website adds: "The awards are the largest annual gathering of top chefs and restaurateurs in the UK".

The highest-placed restaurant in Edinburgh is Lyla, which is ranked at No.28. In its description of chef Stuart Ralston’s flagship venue on Royal Terrace, the National Restaurant Awards' website says: “With just 10 tables to worry about (and a maximum party size of four), Ralston has been able to up the culinary ante significantly.”

Roberta Hall-McCarron’s bijou Edinburgh bistro, The Little Chartroom, comes in at No.45. The Bonnington Road eaterie is praised for bringing “comfort and class to the Scottish capital”.