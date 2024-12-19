A brewery has launched a search for a new tenant to run an Edinburgh pub that promises “a magically weird and wonderful experience each time you visit”.

The Dog House, located on Leith Walk, is said to present an incredible opportunity for an experienced operator.

The lease is being offered by Heineken's pub arm, Star Pubs, for an annual rent of £30,013. According to the brewing giant, the boozer has an estimated annual turnover of £366,874.

A listing on Star Pubs website says the bar is “known for its eclectic style, live music events, and welcoming atmosphere.

It adds: “Nestled in the heart of Leith, the Dog House is more than just a pub – it's a lifestyle. With its quirky decor, warm atmosphere, and loyal clientele, this is the perfect place for a new operator to bring their vision to life”.

The city's second Dog House after the original bar on Clerk Street, it is loved by locals for its quirky decor, which includes a neon-lit Nae Bams sign in one of the windows.

The venue opened its doors in the summer of 2023, taking over the former site of the Mouse Trap and prides itself on being LGBTQ+ friendly and a welcoming space for all.

Anyone interested in finding out more about taking over The Dog House can find more information here - www.starpubs.co.uk/pubs/dog-house-leith