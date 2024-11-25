A once popular Edinburgh pub has reopened as a swish cocktail bar – and this one has a more than a touch of Peruvian flair about it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bonnington, located at Bonnington Road in Leith, is now under the ownership of Carlo Carrozzi. Inside the venue, the focus will be on dishes rooted in traditional Scottish and British cuisine, designed for sharing and bringing people together. To complement the menu, an enticing cocktail list features both classic and Peruvian inspired serves.

Carlo brings his expertise and passion for hospitality to the bar, drawing from his background in some of Auld Reekie’s most iconic venues - including The Voodoo Rooms, Dragonfly, and his multi-award-winning street food venture, The Peruvian, which is part of Edinburgh’s Street Food and has gained recognition for its unique style of cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his latest venture, he said: “I have always had ambition to open a cocktail bar and when this location came up, I couldn’t turn it down. It is the perfect space, so versatile and it is a well-known institution in Edinburgh, which I plan to continue its tradition as a great local.

“I’m looking forward to bringing some of my Peruvian flair to The Bonnington and I can’t wait to welcome everyone as we re-open the doors.”

The new cocktail menu will feature drinks such as the classic Pisco Sour and Peruvian-style mulled wine as well as the infamous Inca Cola, which is The Peruvian version of Irn Bru and the only place in the Capital serving this soft drink.

The food menu has been created by Carlo’s talented chefs and takes inspiration from traditional Scottish and British cuisine. Featuring small and large plates, dishes include crispy monkfish cheeks, coronation fried cauliflower, roast Hokkaido squash, and Findlay’s of Portobello bacon chop. While the menu reflects its roots in local tradition, it is designed to bring a fresh and exciting dining experience to The Bonnington’s guests.

The Bonnington will be open 7 days a week from 12 noon until midnight, and until 1 am on Fridays and Saturdays.